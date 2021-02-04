Raymond James Increases SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $150.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.46.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at $93,535,762.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

