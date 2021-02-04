Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $53,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,023,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,218. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

