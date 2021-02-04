RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CFO Sells $506,800.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00.
NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.98. 98,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $189.97.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.
