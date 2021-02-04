RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Downgraded by William Blair

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.