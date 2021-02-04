RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 4,024.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One RealTract token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. RealTract has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $7.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RealTract has traded 584.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00066603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.45 or 0.01283418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,192.16 or 0.05917475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

