Rebased (REB2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,968.37

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Rebased token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003258 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rebased has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Rebased has a total market cap of $181,968.37 and $32,264.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rebased alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00153102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00087928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00064851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00241096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.