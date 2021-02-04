Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Liberty Latin America (LILA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – Liberty Latin America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

1/28/2021 – Liberty Latin America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

1/22/2021 – Liberty Latin America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

1/15/2021 – Liberty Latin America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

1/13/2021 – Liberty Latin America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

12/9/2020 – Liberty Latin America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Get Liberty Latin America Ltd alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 153,889 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.