Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.43. Red Lion Hotels shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 44,341 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $87.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 34.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 10.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

