RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $404,728.25 and approximately $26,869.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00394446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000217 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

