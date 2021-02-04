Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.50. 312,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 452,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $442.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

