ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0028 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $79.49 million and $2.19 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,205.61 or 0.99940020 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.44 or 0.01260979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00304205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00209545 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002207 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00040878 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042672 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001827 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

