RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.82. 524,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 702,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The firm has a market cap of $366.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The business had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 9,884.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 135,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 749.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89,676 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

