Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Shares Down 7%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 3,073,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,196,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. Analysts predict that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 369,339 shares during the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

