Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Shares Down 7%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 3,073,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,196,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 369,339 shares during the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
