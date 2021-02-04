Reef (REEF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.01 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $84.54 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.62 or 0.01302161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.95 or 0.05613147 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

