Refereum Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Refereum has a market cap of $19.77 million and $12.31 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00065020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01322329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.53 or 0.04771535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000173 BTC.

RFR is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

