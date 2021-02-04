Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Holdings Cut by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Regal Beloit makes up about 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.20% of Regal Beloit worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE:RBC remained flat at $$130.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,737. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.