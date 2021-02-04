Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.16% of Regency Centers worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 176.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

