Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ REG opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 176.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.