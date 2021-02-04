Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,501,000 after purchasing an additional 90,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $497.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.62 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

