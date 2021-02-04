Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%.

RGS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.71. Regis has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Earnings History for Regis (NYSE:RGS)

