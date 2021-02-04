Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.46. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,013,891 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.