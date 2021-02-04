Reinvent Technology Partners Z (OTCMKTS:RTPZU) Shares Up 2.5%

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (OTCMKTS:RTPZU) shares were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 143,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Z (OTCMKTS:RTPZU)

There is no company description available for Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.