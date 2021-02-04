Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.83

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 7133335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

