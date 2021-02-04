Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 44,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Relx has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.