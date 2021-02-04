Ren Reaches Market Cap of $942.56 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 35% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 69.8% against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $942.56 million and approximately $408.34 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $472.15 or 0.01274070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.02 or 0.06373830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

