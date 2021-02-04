Ren (REN) Trading Up 21% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $710.18 million and approximately $158.79 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001934 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.01176561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048542 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.01 or 0.04620552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

