Renasant Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. Renasant has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

