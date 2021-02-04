renBTC (RENBTC) Price Reaches $37,145.90 on Top Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for $37,145.90 or 0.99962163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $620.69 million and approximately $40.99 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040490 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 16,709 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

