Render Token Market Capitalization Achieves $16.41 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $16,956.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.53 or 0.01137491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00048995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.70 or 0.04575606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

