renDOGE Market Capitalization Tops $150,171.48 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $150,171.48 and approximately $660,412.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00147430 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00093979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00244058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040797 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.