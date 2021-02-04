Renewable Electronic Energy Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $108,989.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $108,989.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 970,990,239 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using US dollars.

