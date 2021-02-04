Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.51-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.814-2.814 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RCII. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. 3,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

