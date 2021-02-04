Replay Acquisition (NYSE:RPLA) Trading Up 0.1%

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 427,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 495,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 618,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,405 over the last quarter.
About Replay Acquisition (NYSE:RPLA)
Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
