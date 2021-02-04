Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 7.5%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.36. 352,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 388,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 30,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $1,378,497.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 710,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,469,464. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 823,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 891,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.