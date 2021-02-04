Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Brokerages expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.