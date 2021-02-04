Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.