Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0498

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $49.79 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 45.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.66 or 0.01287637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.44 or 0.06301604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006212 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

