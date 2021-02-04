Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LYB. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

NYSE LYB opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after acquiring an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.