Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $934.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.