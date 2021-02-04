Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,841,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,351,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

