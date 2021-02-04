Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

WFC opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

