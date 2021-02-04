Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for StealthGas (GASS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) recently:

2/1/2021 – StealthGas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2021 – StealthGas had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – StealthGas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/15/2021 – StealthGas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/23/2020 – StealthGas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 44,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,698. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. StealthGas Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC raised its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. StealthGas accounts for 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned approximately 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

