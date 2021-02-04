Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $15.88 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $70.26 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,048.95. 23,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,490. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,106.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,781.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,646.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.