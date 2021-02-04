Research Analysts Set Expectations for ArcBest Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ArcBest by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 89,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ArcBest by 409.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ArcBest by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

