Research Analysts Set Expectations for Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

