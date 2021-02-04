Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS: MRAAY):

2/3/2021 – Murata Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

2/2/2021 – Murata Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Murata Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – Murata Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Murata Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Murata Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Murata Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – Murata Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

MRAAY traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.89. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

