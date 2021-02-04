Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $4.09. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 258,865 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 251.62% and a negative return on equity of 42.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

