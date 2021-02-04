Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $4.09. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 258,865 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.17.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 251.62% and a negative return on equity of 42.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
