Research Solutions (RSSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $65.11 million, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

In other news, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 301,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $691,174.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,765,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,226.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $6,827,940.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,463,670 shares of company stock worth $8,548,109. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

