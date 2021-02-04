ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

RMD stock opened at $203.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $506,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

