ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in ResMed by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $203.21 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,367 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

