ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $203.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $506,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

